Region's tallest menorah lit in Uptown Waterloo for first night of Hanukkah

WATERLOO -

It's been two years since the first public Hanukkah event in Waterloo Region, so the community made sure to come out to Uptown.

Rabbi Moshe Goldman lit the region's tallest menorah Sunday at Waterloo Public Town Square to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

He was joined by other residents and community leaders for traditional food, songs, candles, dreidels, as well as the collection of winter clothes for those in need.

"When you're faced with darkness, when you're faced with challenge, difficulty, you don't beat it away with a stick, you simply add light," said Goldman. "Whatever that means metaphorically to people is the message of Chanukah, is that we have to focus always on adding light to combat darkness. Not to ignore darkness, but we confront darkness with light."

Waterloo has been hosting the Hanukkah event for the past 13 years, while Kitchener will start hosting a similar event next year.