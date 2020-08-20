KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported seven more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day increase in almost a month.

Back on July 23, public health officials reported nine cases, which itself was a spike in numbers. Otherwise, Thursday's seven cases were the highest since the end of June.

There have now been a total of 1,439 cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, including 1,280 resolved cases and 119 deaths.

That leaves a total of 40 active cases.

There is still one active outbreak in a long-term care home, at Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge, where one resident was diagnosed with the disease.

Testing partners in the region have done 59,974 tests since the pandemic began. Officials update testing numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays.

There were 76 new cases of COVID-19 reported across the province on Thursday, though Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that a glitch with the reporting system prevented 11 public health units from reporting their numbers.

"These 11 units reported a total of eight cases yesterday and while not a direct proxy for today it's an indication of how many cases may be under-reported," Elliott said in a tweet.

Ontario is reporting 76 cases of #COVID19. Due to an issue with iPHIS, updated numbers are not available from 11 PHUs. These 11 units reported a total of eight cases yesterday and while not a direct proxy for today it’s an indication of how many cases may be under-reported. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 20, 2020

The public health units that weren't included in the province's case count were Algoma, Brant County, Chatham-Kent, the City of Hamilton, Niagara Region, Peterborough, Simcoe Muskoka District, Southwestern, Sudbury and Districts, Timiskaming and Windsor-Essex County.

Elliott also said that hospitalizations and patients needing ventilators both declined, while ICU admissions remained steady.

To date, there have been 41,048 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Of those, 37,291 people have recovered, while 2,793 people have died.