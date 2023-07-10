Region of Waterloo International Airport marks busiest day ever

It was an especially busy day at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Sunday.

Over 800 passengers took off from the Breslau location, making it the busiest day in the airport's 73 years of existence, the airport said in a tweet.

Flights to Charlottetown, Halifax, Calgary, and Vancouver all took off before 9 a.m.

"We need to give a huge shout out to the entire YKF team, our partners, and the community for supporting local air service," a tweet from the airport reads in part. "We continue to grow thanks to you!"

Sunday also marked the first flight to Abbotsford, B.C. from Waterloo region.