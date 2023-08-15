Region of Waterloo considering truck ban in downtown Cambridge

Region of Waterloo council is considering a move to ban heavy trucks from certain streets in downtown Cambridge.

The Cambridge Truck Diversion Study, created by region staff, was put before the Planning and Works committee Tuesday afternoon. It recommends a truck ban off of Ainslie Street, Water Street and Myers Road, diverting them to McQueen Shaver Boulevard.

The report said about 1,600 trucks pass through the area every day, and only about 38 per cent are making local deliveries.

Cambridge city council called for the regional study in 2020 after hearing from residents about the safety and environmental concerns of heavy trucks in the downtown core.

The Downtown Cambridge BIA supports the move.

“Truck traffic in downtown Cambridge has significant safety concerns that we believe has only grown in recent years as we’ve had more people living, working and visiting downtown,” Brian Kennedy with the BIA said.

Diverting trucks onto McQueen Shaver Boulevard will increase sound in that area. To address those concerns, the region’s study recommends installing noise-cancelling walls along two sections of the boulevard, totalling 240 metres.

“Based on the noise modelling exercises and the traffic forecast that we’ve done, it identifies the section of McQueen Shaver Boulevard where construction of noise walls are warranted,” Mathieu Goetzke, the commissioner of transportation services with the Region of Waterloo, said.

Two portions of the wall would cost about $624,000 which would be covered by the 2023 budget.

Some residents who live along McQueen Shaver Boulevard, whose homes don’t fall within the two specific zones, said they’d prefer one long noise wall.

“I am asking that you decide in favour of a wall along the roadway, alleviating the increased anxiety, stress and sleep disturbances, not just of myself but others who live along there,” resident Susan Shackleton said addressing councillors on Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s meeting, regional councillors asked staff to reassess the possibility of installing one long wall and to include the Concession Street and Main Street corridor in the list of roads prohibiting trucks.

Cost and effectiveness will be part of that consideration.

Region staff will bring the proposal back to city council for a vote on Aug. 30.

If approved, the goal is to start notifying truck companies of the changes by September 2023. The installation of required signs would be installed downtown beginning Oct. 1, and pro-active enforcement by Waterloo Regional Police Service would start on Oct. 15.

Region staff anticipate the noise walls would be installed in 2024.