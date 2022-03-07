Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman to run again

The chair of the Region of Waterloo says she will seek another term in office this fall.

"I cannot imagine a time in history when there is a more interesting time to be in a front row-seat in municipal government," Karen Redman told CTV News. "I will absolutely be seeking re-election."

Redman won the seat in 2018 with 62 per cent of the vote. Before that, the previous – and only – chair, Ken Seiling retired after holding the position for 33 years.

Redman said she hopes to see more diversity on the next regional council, including more women.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.