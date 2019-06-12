Featured
Region announces 3 ION Golden Ride winners
The three residents of Waterloo Region will be the first to ride the ION and will receive $500 in stored value for Grand River Transit.
The Region of Waterloo has revealed the winners of the Golden Ride contest.
The winners were announced on the region’s Twitter:
Ian Mead
Laurie Jasper
Ryan Morby
The selected winners are invited to attend the opening ceremony on June 21 and will get to ride the first train from Fairway Station.
And the winners of the ION Golden Ride contest (and $500 to ride GRT) are... pic.twitter.com/jGlKe2S793— Grand River Transit (@GRT_ROW) June 12, 2019