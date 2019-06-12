

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo has revealed the winners of the Golden Ride contest.

The three residents of Waterloo Region will be the first to ride the ION and will receive $500 in stored value for Grand River Transit.

The winners were announced on the region’s Twitter:

Ian Mead

Laurie Jasper

Ryan Morby

The selected winners are invited to attend the opening ceremony on June 21 and will get to ride the first train from Fairway Station.

