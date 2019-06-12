The Region of Waterloo has revealed the winners of the Golden Ride contest.

The three residents of Waterloo Region will be the first to ride the ION and will receive $500 in stored value for Grand River Transit.

The winners were announced on the region’s Twitter:

Ian Mead

Laurie Jasper

Ryan Morby

The selected winners are invited to attend the opening ceremony on June 21 and will get to ride the first train from Fairway Station.
 