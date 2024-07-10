Recycling truck catches fire in Mount Forest

KITCHENER
    Flames devour a recycling truck in Mount Forest near Highway 6 and Sligo Road on July 10, 2024. (Courtesy: Lee Whiston) Flames devour a recycling truck in Mount Forest near Highway 6 and Sligo Road on July 10, 2024. (Courtesy: Lee Whiston)
    People living in Mount Forest woke up to an alarming sight as flames billowed from a recycling truck early Wednesday morning.

    Wellington North Fire Services were called to the fire at the intersection of Highway 6 and Sligo Road at 7:49 a.m.

    They said the natural gas powered truck was empty at the time and the driver was able to get out unharmed.

    The road was closed while the charred remains of the truck awaited a tow.

