RCMP Musical Ride stops off at Burford fairgrounds

Those at the Burford fairgrounds were treated to real display of horsepower on Sunday.

The RCMP Musical Ride made a stop at the location and allowed spectators to get an up close look at some highly trained horses.

The musical ride is performed across 50 communities between May and October of each year and displays precision riding as well as equine excellence.

The performances raise money for local charities and non-profit groups within the communities they visit while also supporting RCMP recruitment efforts.