KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after raw chicken with an "unknown substance" poured on it was found on a Guelph walking trail.

In a news release, officials said that three pieces of chicken were found in Preservation Park near the Terraview Crescent entrance back on Sept. 22.

Officers seized the chicken and disposed of it.

About a week later, police were notified about more chicken that was found on a different walking trail, this one near the intersection of Hanlon Creek Boulevard and Downey Road.

Officers arrived but were unable to find the chicken in question.

Police are reminding the public to be mindful of these incidents when out walking dogs. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7265, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.