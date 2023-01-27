Rangers back at the Aud for Don Cameron Potato Night

The Kitchener Rangers were back on home ice Friday, taking on the Barrie Colts at the Aud.

Kitchener was 4-1-0-0 in their previous five meetings against Barrie.

DON CAMERON POTATO NIGHT

Fans who attended the game were encouraged to drop off spuds at the door for Don Cameron Potato Night.

The event, now in its 27th year, honours the late radio announcer who did the play-by-play for more than 4,000 Rangers games in his 50-year career.

Potato Night was inspired by Cameron’s home province of Prince Edward Island and his desire to support families in need.

Potatoes and cash donations are given to the House of Friendship.

Shira Ginsler, the organization’s Special Events and Donor Relations Officer, said 2,500 pounds of potatoes were donated in 2021.

“Last year we were able to feed about 300 families that we collected on Don Cameron night,” she said. “So that lasted us about three days of emergency food distribution.”

Ginsler has seen the need grow in the community throughout the pandemic.

“In 2022 there was a five per cent increase month-after-month in the families and individuals accessing emergency food support.”

The Rangers organization says the equivalent of half a million pounds of potatoes have been donated through the Don Cameron Potato Night fundraiser over the past 26 seasons.

Cameron retired as the Rangers play-by-play announcer in 2015 but still made an occasional appearance in the booth.

He also had a 19-year career at CTV Kitchener as a sportscaster.

Cameron died in 2018 at the age of 82.

After Friday’s game the Rangers head to Erie for a Saturday game against the Otters.