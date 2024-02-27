Rangers announce changes to Don Cameron potato fundraiser
Don Cameron Potato Night has been a community tradition for 26 years, but it’s about to see its biggest change yet at this Sunday’s game.
Every year fans are asked to bring a bag of potatoes to a Kitchener Rangers match. The spuds, along with cash donations, are then given to the House of Friendship.
According to the Rangers organization, the equivalent of half-a-million pounds of potatoes have been donated over the last 26 years.
On Tuesday, the Rangers announced a significant change to the fundraiser – potatoes will no longer be collected at the game.
“Fans in #RTown have grown fond of the Potato Night tradition over the years,” they explained in a media release. “However, over the last number of seasons there has been a declining need for potatoes to be donated to community groups and an increasing need for monetary donations and food drives collecting non-perishable goods.”
The organization said they will continue to honour Cameron’s legacy by hosting charitable games in his name to support the House of Friendship and local food banks. They will also “continue to do our part to help the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in our community.”
The charitable game will be held Sunday when the Rangers host the Kingston Frontenacs at the Aud. Members of the winning 1981-1982 Memorial Cup team will also be attendance.
History behind Potato Night
The event is a tribute to Don Cameron, who was the play-by-play announcer for more than 4,000 games throughout his 10-year career. He was also a sportscaster at CTV Kitchener for 19 years.
From CTV Kitchener: Don Cameron’s family thanks the community for their out pouring of love and support after his passing.
Potato Night was inspired by Cameron’s home province of Prince Edward Island and his desire to support local families in need.
Cameron retired as the play-by-play announcer for the Rangers in 2015 but he still made occasional appearances in the booth.
He died in 2018 at the age of 82.
