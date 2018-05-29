

A prominent downtown Kitchener intersection just got a lot more colourful.

A rainbow crosswalk was unveiled Tuesday at Joseph and Gaukel streets, near an entrance to Victoria Park.

The $12,000 installation cost of the crosswalk was covered by the City of Kitchener. City officials say it was an attempt to highlight Kitchener’s inclusive nature.

Sunna Murphy, who works for LGBTQ support organization Spectrum and has been involved in the local rainbow community for decades, says she was glad to see such a visible show of public support.

“It’s not subtle. It is a giant rainbow crosswalk in the middle of downtown,” she said.

“I think it’s really important to have those visible signs of acceptance and inclusion.”

The crosswalk installation occurred during the tri-Pride festival, which continues until June 6. A similar crosswalk is being installed this week on Willis Way in Waterloo.