

CTV Kitchener





Another rabid animal has been found in Waterloo Region.

Region of Waterloo Public Health says a dead bat found in the region recently tested positive for the rabies virus.

Health officials recommend people exercise caution when encountering bats or other wild animals that may be carrying the virus.

There have been hundreds of rabies cases confirmed in Ontario animals since a rabid raccoon was found in Hamilton in late 2015, although the number of new diagnoses has fallen sharply in recent months. No human cases have been reported.

Attempts to fight the spread of the virus have included the airdropping of hundreds of thousands of bait packets containing the rabies vaccine around forested parts of southern Ontario.

Rabies can be fatal in animals and humans, and is typically spread between mammals through contact between them.