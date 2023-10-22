'Pumpkin People' wow in West Galt

A Halloween spectacle in Cambridge is getting rave reviews.

“We come every year with the grandchildren, they look forward to it every single year,” says Steve Hahn, who lives nearby.

“I think everybody in the community really appreciates what this community does.”

Two Pumpkin People displays. On the left: Cast Away. On the right, a creation titled "Titanic -- Sorry, Jack, there's no room for you." (West Galt Pumpkin People website)

West Galt Pumpkin People is an annual tradition in the neighbourhood.

This year’s theme is Hollywood movies and neighbours are going all out with at least 40 life-like pumpkin displays to see.

“Every single home on the street has a display, year after year,” explains Jessica Hewitt, the co-creator of an playful homage to Cast Away.

Vincent and Jules from Pulp Fiction. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

Other displays take inspiration from Pulp Fiction, E.T., Titanic’s iconic raft scene, and more.

Former neighbour Scott Illsley and his family started the tradition in 2015, inspired by a classic pumpkin festival in Nova Scotia.

“[I] never thought when I first started doing this that people would be so excited about it and put so much effort into it,” Illsley says.

The family moved from Galt to Prince Edward Island a few years ago, but it doesn’t stop them from organizing every Halloween.

The Grinch glowers over a West Galt street from the top of this house. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

“Scott and Allison began the tradition and then we just kept on doing it every year,” explains Madeline Martin, whose family created a display based on The Grinch.

You can see the displays and an interactive map to find each creation on the West Galt Pumpkin People website.

“I think we’ll keep it going as long as people are interested,” Finding Nemo display creator Mike Parkhill says.

“Hopefully the next generation in the neighbourhood does and keeps it going.”

Most displays can be seen through the first week of November. Organizers are also collecting donations for Sick Kids on Halloween night.

Nemo and friends. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)