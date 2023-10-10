Submit your Halloween display to CTV Kitchener's interactive map

Kitchener

    One of the submissions to our 2022 Halloween Home map is pictured here.

    It’s that time of year again! There’s a chill in the air and several Waterloo Region homes are starting to look extra spooky.

    CTV Kitchener is building an interactive map of the best Halloween decorations in the region.

    Submit your frightful display by emailing us at CTVKitchenerWebTeam@bellmedia.ca

    Please include the address, a picture and any other details you’d like to add, for example the hours people can come check out your decorations – if they dare!

