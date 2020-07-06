KITCHENER -- Some public pools are now open in Waterloo Region, with some extra safety measures in place.

Many families were out Monday jumping into the pool for the first time this summer.

The Harry Class Outdoor Pool was open to the public for the first time this season.

"It was fantastic getting back in for lane swimming again," one visitor said. "I've been missing it."

City officials in Kitchener said anyone heading out for a swim should expect some changes.

"We wanted to be very, very thorough," Harry Class Pool aquatic supervisor Dave Millar said. "We wanted people to feel comfortable and confident as they came back that they would be safe here."

The pool is limiting the number of swimmers to eight people in the lanes and six families in the free swim area.

"We're having all visitors register in advance," Millar said. "Most of that registration is taking place online and that allows us to control capacity."

Swim times are capped at 45 minutes, with staff disinfecting between groups.

Some amenities, like slides and change rooms, are closed.

"We're asking that kids don't bring toys, balls, because those tend to float around and get into the hands of other kids and that's something we want to avoid," Millar said.

Waterloo and Cambridge have also started to reopen their pools with similar safety measures.