TORONTO -- High schools in nine boards across Ontario will be closed next Tuesday, as teachers say they'll hold another one-day strike.

It will be the sixth job action in the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation's series of rotating strikes during a contentious round of bargaining with the province.

The union, which represents 60,000 teachers and education workers, began one-day walkouts on Dec. 4 with a job action that closed schools across the province.

This job action will coincide with a walkout planned by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association.

Both job actions will impact Toronto boards and will result in the closure of all secondary schools in the public and English Catholic school systems.

The decision comes on the same day the province announced it will compensate some parents affected by the rotating teacher strikes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.