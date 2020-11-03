KITCHENER -- A dog bite in Woodstock is under investigation as officials look into the risk of exposure to rabies.

The incident happened on Woodall Way at around 11:25 a.m. on Monday. Southwestern Public Health said Tuesday that the dog and its owner are unknown.

According to a news release, the dog is described as a large black mixed-breed with white fur around its face and neck. It could be a black lab cross, the release said.

The owner of the dog is described as an older woman who was wearing a pink, waist-length coat and a light-coloured toque.

Anyone who has information about the dog or owner is asked to contact public health officials at 519-421-9901.