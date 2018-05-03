

CTV Kitchener





The long-desired plan to bring GO train service to Cambridge appears one step closer to being a realistic possibility.

The Region of Waterloo and the provincial government have agreed to fund a feasibility study for the project.

Regional officials say the study will look at running trains between Cambridge and Guelph via existing CN tracks. From Guelph, riders will be able to connect to GO Transit’s existing Kitchener rail line and the future high-speed rail line.

The City of Cambridge has conducted its own study of the issue, and provided the province with a business case for GO train service in 2015. That study recommended using Milton, not Guelph, to connect Cambridge to the wider GO network. One year later, GO Transit buses began to run between Cambridge and Milton.

The feasibility study is expected to cost about $200,000. That cost will be split between the region and the Ministry of Transportation.

More details are expected to be announced Friday morning at a press conference at Cambridge City Hall.