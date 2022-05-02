Province moves ahead with construction of Morriston Bypass project

The Ontario government announced Monday afternoon in Morriston that it’s moving ahead with construction of a new interchange for the Morriston Bypass project.

“This project will enhance safety by improving flow for Highway 6 traffic between Highway 401 and Guelph,” said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario’s transportation minister at the announcement.

This is phase two of three for the Morriston Bypass project.

Some of the main goals include eliminating gridlock across Highway 401, and improving the link between Hamilton and Guelph.

Construction on the new interchange will begin once the design phase is complete, which could be as early as this year.

That means the interchange portion of project could be complete by as early as 2025.

Design work on future phases of the project is underway.

The Morriston Bypass project is part of the Ontario Highways Program. As part of the government’s 2022-23 budget, the province will commit about $3 billion to repair and expand provincial highways and bridges.

The budget includes funding for new bridges on Highway 7 over the Grand River in Kitchener.