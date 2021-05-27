KITCHENER -- Ontario is investing nearly $3 million in virtual learning projects at Waterloo's three post-secondary institutions.

The funding will support 36 projects at Conestoga College, University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

“Increasing virtual course offerings will provide an opportunity for the next generation of workers, innovators, researchers, and leaders to get the skills and training they need to succeed in their fields, when and where they need it," Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris said in a news release.

"Virtual learning opportunities offered by Waterloo Region's postsecondary institutions will provide students with more flexibility and access to top-notch programs. This investment will benefit students for years to come as they develop the career skills they desire while learning from home,” said Amy Fee, MPP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, in the release.

The province announced its Virtual Learning Strategy last December.

Funding will go towards:

UW's partnership with the University of Ottawa and Western University to create simulated reality experiments in organic chemistry labs

WLU's development of training for emergency social workers online, looking at challenges of social services during the pandemic

Conestoga College's game simulations for health office administrators to help learners practice their therapeutic communication skills

Conestoga College received $702,764 for nine projects, UW received $1,462,016 for 19 projects, and WLU has $778,180 for eight projects.