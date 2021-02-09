KITCHENER -- The province is expected to decide whether March break will be cancelled this year later this week.

The Opposition is calling for the government to keep the break, but some health experts said it could lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Students in Waterloo Region and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph returned to in-person learning on Monday.

Last week, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said he's working with the medical officer of health on the decision about March break and will give parents a "sufficient notice on that decision."

The Ontario School Board Association said March break is needed for school communities.

"We want people to understand that the mental health of our families, teachers, everybody involved, is incredibly important," President Cathy Abraham said.

Kristina Lleweyln, a associate professor in social development studies, agrees.

"What has happened with at-home learning in recent weeks and before then has not been a break," she said.

However, some think cancelling March break makes sense.

"It would discourage people from going anywhere," said parent Libby Wilson. "It would be hard for the kids, but they would get used to it."

Waterloo Region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang acknowledged there are concerns on both sides.

"It’s a difficult decision to make but my understanding is that the Ministry of Education is consulting with the Ministry of Health on this issue," a statement from Dr. Wang said in part.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's top doctor said she's open to whatever measures will help students attend in-person classes safely.

"I will continue to discuss additional measures with our local education partners and the province to ensure we are doing everything we can," Dr. Nicola Mercer said in a statement.

However, the medical officer of health in the eastern Ontario Health Unit believes the break should be canceled.

"I think people should not go on spring break," Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said.

He said he believes schools are safe and effectively controlling the spread of COVID-19. But, he said taking a break may result in another spike in cases, especially if people bend the rules like they did over Christmas.

"We've got the vaccine, so it's likely going to be the last spring break we are going to be considering this," he said.

Regardless of the decision, people are asked to stay home and not gather outside of their household.