KITCHENER -- The Ontario government announced more than $500,000 in funding for Waterloo Region's arts sector on Tuesday.

All told, the province is providing $536,596 to three local organizations:

The Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery got $128,855;

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra Association got $380,291; and

The Wilfrid Laurier University Press received $27,450.

The funding is part of a total of $24 million earmarked for 140 organizations around the province.

"Arts organizations make an important contribution to our province, providing thousands of jobs for musicians, writers, painters, actors, dancers, stagehands and the many others working behind the scenes," Minister Lisa MacLeod said in a statement.

The province also earmarked another $1 million to go directly to Ontario artists and creators. A news release from the province said that more information would be added to the Ontario Arts Council's website soon.