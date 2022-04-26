Province announces funding for new elementary school in Baden, upgrades at New Hamburg Arena
The province of Ontario is promising money for a new Catholic elementary school in Baden and upgrades at the New Hamburg Arena.
Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris was at the New Hamburg Arena Tuesday morning to make the $16.2 million announcement.
Just over $12 million will be going to the yet-to-be-constructed school in Baden. The province says the money will help create 294 student spaces, 88 licensed childcare spaces, and five childcare rooms.
"Our region has seen tremendous growth in the last few years" said Jeanne Gravelle, chair of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. "And with the continued growth in our board this is very very welcome news to assist us in meeting the needs of Baden and the surrounding areas."
The funding is in place until 2027, but no date has been set yet for construction.
The remaining $4.1 million will be invested in the New Hamburg Arena reconstruction project, which aims to modernize the facility to comply with current building and fire codes.
The arena aims to be a hybrid facility that can accommodate sports and recreation, as well as be a year-round home for The Community Players of New Hamburg theatre company.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
'Competing interests': Liberals raise security concerns with Emergencies Act review
A senior Liberal minister says the government has 'two competing interests' when it comes to sharing information about its use of the Emergencies Act: transparency and protecting national security.
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come
A disaster-weary globe will be hit harder in the coming years by even more catastrophes colliding in an interconnected world, a United Nations report issued Monday says.
Musk's Twitter purchase requires democracies to 'step back,' consider implications: industry minister
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent purchase of social media giant Twitter should trigger 'thoughtful' conversations about what the concentration of business and media means for democracy, says Canada's industry minister.
London
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old
A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.
-
Barn Fire claims pony and vintage tractors
A barn fire northeast of Port Burwell, Ont. has claimed the life of a pony and caused extensive damage.
-
Province plans to move WSIB head office to London, Ont.
The provincial government says it plans to relocate the head office of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to London, Ont.
Windsor
-
‘I was shocked to see the impact’: Art Lab to be closed for the week as staff clears damage
A Windsor couple says they are still assessing the damage to their business after a vehicle smashed through the front window of The Art Lab at Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
74 COVID-19 hospitalizations, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, 74 hospitalizations and one additional death on Tuesday.
-
Windsor police search for missing 36-year-old man
Windsor police are looking for a 36-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening and has since been reported missing.
Barrie
-
COLD CASE
COLD CASE | Investigators 'confident' a 1997 deadly hit and run in Barrie will be solved
Investigators are appealing for tips in the unresolved death of 18-year-old Dale Sams, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Barrie 25 years ago.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend appears in court on criminal harassment charges
Mohamad Lilo, the former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri who was violently abducted from a Wasaga Beach home more than three months ago, appeared in court Tuesday.
-
Two children riding scooter struck by vehicle in Innisfil
Police remind motorists to be extra cautious through intersections "even if you have the right of way" after two children were struck by a vehicle in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Search is on for three suspects in vandalism of Ukrainian building in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for three suspects in connection with damage done to the Ukrainian National Federation building last week.
-
Sudbury police investigating after RV set on fire
Sudbury police say they are searching for two teens and the owner of an RV in the city's Chelmsford area after it was set on fire early Tuesday morning.
-
Sault police warn counterfeit US currency is circulating in the city
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is warning residents to be extra careful when handling U.S. currency.
Ottawa
-
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
-
Two children among three killed in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victims of a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. last week, and two children are among the dead.
-
Four arrested in 2020 homicide linked to organized crime in Gatineau, Que.
Quebec provincial police say four people have been arrested in connection with a 2020 homicide in Gatineau that investigators believe is linked to organized crime.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
12 of 25 on new Canada's most-wanted list have ties to Toronto
Twelve of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list have ties to Toronto, including one 2021 fatal shooting suspect commanding a $250,000 reward.
-
15-year-old male arrested after two students stabbed outside of Mississauga high school
A 15-year-old is in custody after two students were injured in a stabbing on the grounds of a Mississauga high school on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options, says it is seeking to provide a 'progressive, rights-centred, federalist option' in the upcoming election.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
CN Rail launches search for francophone board member after language backlash
Montreal-based Canadian National Railway Co. says it has launched its search for a francophone director to sit on the board, which currently has no native French speakers.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years
For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.
Winnipeg
-
Construction begins on St. Boniface Hospital emergency department expansion
Construction has officially begun on the $141 million project to expand and modernize St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
-
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Calgary
-
Vulnerable Calgarian attacked in 'hate-motivated' assault, police seek suspects
Police said the victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face after he was thrown to the ground and kicked multiple times.
-
Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash
Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.
-
Avian flu now in 18 domestic flocks in Alberta: CFIA
Avian flu has now been found at 18 locations in Alberta, Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Senior shoved onto Edmonton LRT tracks in 'violent unprovoked assault'
A senior in Edmonton was hospitalized Monday night after she was pushed onto LRT tracks, and police released images of the man they believe is responsible for the random attack.
-
Youth charged with attempted murder after stabbing at central Alberta high school
A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a 16-year-old student was stabbed in a Falun, Alta., school on Monday.
-
'Culture of fear': Critic says Alberta premier reaping results of divisive leadership
One of Jason Kenney’s caucus members says the Alberta premier is reaping what he has sown through personal attacks, dividing people and intimidating opponents.
Vancouver
-
RCMP working with school district to ensure safety after 14-year-old Richmond girl assaulted
Mounties are working with the Richmond school district to ensure students' "safety and well-being" after a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in an assault last week.
-
'Not everyone prepares': B.C.'s 11 riskiest hikes to be highlighted in video series
With outdoor enthusiasts getting ready to lace up their hiking boots as the weather warms up, a B.C. association is releasing a series of videos highlighting the riskiest trails in the province.
-
Dog DNA test enables B.C. buyer to get some cash back from breeder
A British Columbia woman who believed she was buying a specific type of dog will get some money back from the breeder thanks to a DNA test.