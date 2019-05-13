

CTV is proud to sponsor the 24th annual Gutsy Walk for Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

More than 270,000 Canadians live with inflammatory bowel diseases. Another Canadian is diagnosed every hour.

"Since 1996, the Gutsy Walk has raised over $35 million for research and patient programs," the website says.

The five kilometre walk begins at 1000 Kiwanis Park Drive at 12:15 p.m. on June 2.

It happens at more than 60 locations across the country.

For more details and to find out how you can get involved, visit the Gutsy Walk website below.

