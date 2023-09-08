Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener

At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.

The free event scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday is the first time Ford Fest has come to Kitchener.

Ford Fest in Kitchener is just one day away!



When: Friday, September 8th, 2023, from 5:00-9:00pm

Where: Bingemans (425 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener)



The entire event is free including burgers, hotdogs and carnival rides! Hope to see you there!https://t.co/ghrpWQcQ6x pic.twitter.com/1aOOVbkrP2 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 7, 2023

The Waterloo Regional Labour Council says they will be peacefully protesting along the sidewalks of Bingemans Centre Drive.

The group Environmental Defence is also planning to hold a rally on Bingemans Centre Drive on Friday, as well as several other locations for the rest of the month.

This comes as Ford’s approval ratings have dipped to a historic low following the release of two bombshell Greenbelt reports.