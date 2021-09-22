Proof of vaccination required at some Waterloo Region businesses as Ont. launches certification program

KITCHENER -

Waterloo Region residents will need to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to access many non-essential businesses starting Wednesday.

Premier Doug Ford said he understands some people are concerned about the new policy, but he said it was a necessary step during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

"We can't afford to shut down again or see another surge in cases," he said.

He encouraged people to be patient with business owners and other front-line workers while the program comes into effect.

"Enforcement will lead with eduction and will be reasonable for business owners," Ford said.

He said the vaccine certificate will only be in place for as long as it is needed.

POLICE CHIEF ASKS FOR PATIENCE

Police Chief Bryan Larkin is asking for "patience, generosity and kindness" as the province launches its proof of COVID-19 vaccination program.

"As this change takes effect, there will undoubtedly be confusion, uncertainty, and frustration," Larkin said in a letter to residents.

Larkin said police's main role regarding vaccine passports is maintaining peace and safety for Waterloo Region residents.

"While we will not be conducting proactive compliance checks of vaccination passports, we will respond as needed and when required if there are incidents that include violence, threat of violence, or trespassing," he said.

DOWNLOAD YOUR VACCINE CERTIFICATE

Fully vaccinated residents can find their vaccination receipts on the province's website. They will need to show the receipt, which can be printed or saves as a PDF on a mobile device, along with government-issued ID.

That process will remain in place until Oct. 22, when the province's QR code and verification app is supposed to come into affect.

Officials with the Region of Waterloo said residents without a printer who want a paper copy of their vaccine receipt can visit vaccine clinics at The Boarwalk or Pinebush Road, or visit their local library for help.

WHERE YOU'LL NEED PROOF OF VACCINATION

People will need vaccine certificates to access many non-essential services in Ontario. Public health measures like masking and distancing will also remain in place.

Examples of where proof of vaccination is required include:

Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios)

Nightclubs (including outdoor areas)

Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres

Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities (with the exception of youth recreational sport)

Sporting events

Indoor areas of waterparks

Indoor areas of commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs

Racing venues

The government says at no time will anyone unvaccinated be prevented from accessing necessary medical care, food from grocery stores, basic medical supplies or other essentials.

