Some young students in Guelph are getting the opportunity to read to some four-legged buddies.

Paws 4 Stories is a weekly program put on by St. John Ambulance that pairs young readers with therapy dogs.

Teachers say the kids love the idea as it motivates them to develop their reading skills.

“So far it’s been great, it really is reaching a diverse range of kids in our classroom,” explains Melissa Kooiman, an early childhood educator.

Teachers also say it’s helpful for beginner and advanced readers, and would like to see the program across the school board.