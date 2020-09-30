WATERLOO -- Tuesday night's presidential debate has been described as "chaotic," but what has it meant for people considering a future in politics?

Brigette Medeiros, a fourth year political science student, said she has a passion for positive change.

"I think that a way forward for America and for Canada is empowering us as communities, as opposed to creating larger and bigger power structures," she said.

Her dreams weren't deterred by Tuesday night's debate.

"With those negative connotations being said, I think that circles back to my love for my community," Medeiros said.

Other political enthusiasts agree.

"Seeing something like that, it makes you want to stay in politics and to continue to advocate for more knowledge on politics in society overall," political science student Analia Silveria said.

"Some of the parents that watched with their children were saying, is this what a debate should be?" Timothy Flannery, chapter chair for Democrats Abroad K-W, said.

The debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been described as an off-the-rails disaster.

"Politics and democracy functions when we listen to each other, and last night was an example of the opposite of that," said Andrea Perrella, a political science associate professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Perrella said she's worried for future political leaders.

"It's very discouraging," she said. "I can see a lot of young people who are genuinely interested in politics and want to be public servants look at that debate and re-evaluate such a career choice."

While some may be skeptical about politics as a way of inspiring positive change, experts said young leaders have a lot to offer.

"I think what's really on their mind are issues that clearly touch upon the environment, and issues that touch on the future of the economy, where we're headed," Flannery said.

People plan to watch next Wednesday's debate between vice-presidential candidates very closely, where they hope policy will be in the spotlight.