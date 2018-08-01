

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





The rampant forest fires in Northeastern Ontario are continuing to spread, covering more than 10,000 Hectares.

Local residents are being forced from their homes having to pack their cars and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

A local Norwich resident has been awaiting updates from her family in Alban, one of the many areas on evacuation alert. Her son, daughter-in-law, and two young grandchildren all live in the area.

“It’s a horrible feeling, it really is. You just can’t prepare yourself. I’m not there to see what they're dealing with and it's just hard,” said Jennifer Nobbs.

Alban is located about 40 minutes south of Sudbury and residents have been told they may have to leave at any time.

Nobbs’ family moved to the area three months ago to open a camp and she says they never imagined anything like this would happen.

“Things can be replaced, lives can’t, so that’s our main focus, keeping our kids safe,” said Nobbs.

The Parry Sound 33 fire is now only five kilometers away from Highway 69 in French River. The vital part of the Trans-Canada Highway remains open for now, but drivers are being warned to be careful because smoke is causing reduced visibility in the area.

Hundreds of firefighters from across Canada and as far as Mexico are battling the flames.

Nobbs’ son is a volunteer firefighter and will remain in the area to help where he can.

“I’m getting prepared should they get the notice, things here will be ready for the girls,” said Nobbs.

There is an evacuation order in place for some area in the municipality of Killarney with residents being told to pack three days’ worth of supplies.

There are currently 142 forest fires burning in Northeastern Ontario, with 34 of them out of control.

With files from the Canadian Press and reporting by CTV’s Natalie van Rooy.