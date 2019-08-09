

Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener on Friday morning to reiterate details about transit projects in Waterloo Region.

Last week, the province announced funding for 16 new transit projects in the region, worth a combined total of $60 million.

On Friday, Ford explained that one of those projects would include increased service to Conestoga College and the University of Waterloo.

"With more than 3,000 riders counting on taking a Grand River Transit bus to Conestoga College each and every weekday, it is clear that access to transit is a critical part of student life in the Region of Waterloo," Ford said in a press release.

The funding will allow for six more buses and nine new bus shelters at Conestoga College. The projects will also see four heated shelters and spots for 40 bikes installed at the university.

Some projects could begin as soon as the fall, once the federal government confirms final funding decisions, the province says. That information was learned on July 30, when the announcement was first made.

Premier Ford also fielded questions about safe consumption and treatment sites in the region.

"I believe in a wraparound facility on safe injection sites," he told the media. "People need help. There's a lot of people that are addicted and the minister of health is doing a great job and she's going to work with the municipality to make sure they have what they need to have."

He says he believes in having such sites in or near hospitals to allow those making use of the sites to seek rehabilitation services if they need them.

When asked about the increase in local gun violence, the premier indicated that the government is working with police forces around Ontario to tackle the root cause.

That cause, he says, is illegal guns coming into Canada from over the border.