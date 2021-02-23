KITCHENER -- Health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph say people in priority groups can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say the pre-registration will allow them to contact members of those priority groups and help them book an appointment for their vaccine once they're available.

Priority groups include:

Adults over the age of 80

Adults members of Indigenous communities

Long-term care or retirement home staff

Essential support staff in long-term care or retirement homes

Essential caregivers in long-term care or retirement homes

Adults receiving chronic home care

Health-care workers in hospitals and COVID-19 response roles

Medical first responders

Health-care workers serving specialized and general populations

Health-care workers in congregate settings

Health-care workers for Indigenous populations

Laboratory services

Non-acute, rehabilitation and therapy

People in the above groups need to live in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph to be eligible.

“Vaccinating people as quickly as possible against COVID-19 is public health’s top priority,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health, in a news release. “The pre-registration is a positive step forward as our vaccine supply and our administration capacity expand to meet our goal of vaccinating at least 75 per cent of our region by August.”

Registration is available online.

Wellington County Library branches can help anyone with pre-registering. Residents will need their contact information, a cell phone number, email address, health card number and position and role for occupation-based priority groups.