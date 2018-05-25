

CTV Kitchener





More than 1,200 properties in and around uptown Waterloo were without power for a period of time on Friday.

Waterloo North Hydro said an outage was reported at 11:47 a.m. in an area bordered roughly by the Kitchener-Waterloo border to the south, Herbert Street to the east, Bridgeport Road to the north and areas west of Westmount Road to the west.

In total, 1,249 properties were said to be affected.

According to the hydro utility, an electrical failure was to blame for the outage. Power was expected to be restored to the area by 2 p.m.