Power out in Waterloo neighbourhood after truck hits line

Crews are working to restore power in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Erb Street West in Waterloo after a truck hit a power line.

Enova Power’s outage map shows 3,070 homes and businesses lost power around 10:14 a.m. Thursday.

As of 12:30, 546 were still waiting for it to be restored.

A safety manager with a construction company onsite told CTV News the arm of a cement truck hit one of the power lines, causing the outage.

No one was hurt.