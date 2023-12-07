KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Power out in Waterloo neighbourhood after truck hits line

    A road has been closed in the area. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) A road has been closed in the area. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    Crews are working to restore power in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Erb Street West in Waterloo after a truck hit a power line.

    Enova Power’s outage map shows 3,070 homes and businesses lost power around 10:14 a.m. Thursday.

    As of 12:30, 546 were still waiting for it to be restored.

    A safety manager with a construction company onsite told CTV News the arm of a cement truck hit one of the power lines, causing the outage.

    No one was hurt.

