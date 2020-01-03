KITCHENER -- Posters associated with a controversial group are popping up in Brantford.

Proud Boys posters were found around the downtown area about a week ago.

The organization is an extremist group with ties to white nationalism.

As soon as businesses in the area saw the posters, they say they immediately removed them and some reported the posters to police.

Wilfrid Laurier University's Brantford Campus was also a target.

"Laurier does not condone the activities of this group. Any posters appearing on university buildings that relate to this group will be taken down," the university said in a statement.

On the posters, Proud Boys call themselves western chauvinists who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.

In a statement to CTV News, Proud Boys said the posters are to let people know there are still real Conservatives who believe in traditional gender roles and the right to speak your mind.

"As far as what our enemies say about us, we don't concern ourselves with the opinions of pedophiles," the statement went on to say.

The group, Yellow Vest Canada Exposed, called Proud Boys a violent fascist street gang.

They also say to be safe if you want to take a poster down and make sure you aren't being monitored.

Proud Boys say they will continue to put up the posters.

Brantford Police say they are aware of the posters, but there is no active investigation.