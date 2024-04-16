KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Policing costs for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Waterloo increased by $51,000

    Students on Marshall Street celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Satuday, March 16, 2024. Students on Marshall Street celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Satuday, March 16, 2024.
    Waterloo Regional Police Services has released the estimated total cost for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the city of Waterloo.

    According to a report that will be presented to the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday, the total cost of operations from Friday to Sunday came in at $318,000.

    That number includes $195,000 spent on overtime costs and $25,000 for planning and analysis.

    It represents an increase of $51,000 from the overall 2023 costs.

    The report states Waterloo regional police officers laid 238 charges between Friday and Sunday.

    Of those charges, 147 stemmed from Highway Traffic Act violations while 90 charges were related to the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

    Although ten people were arrested throughout the three-day span, none of the offences were violent.

    The number of arrests was down from 18 the year before.

    Police say the major unsanctioned gathering happened on Saturday and reached 9,500 attendees at its peak, making it the biggest St. Patrick's Day street party since the pandemic.

