Police trying to identify man after vehicle damaged in Kitchener parking lot
Waterloo Regional Police have released new photos of a man as part of their investigation into a damaged vehicle in Kitchener.
Investigators said an unknown man damaged a Dodge Caravan that was parked in a Sydney Street North parking lot sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 20.
The man then stole property from inside the vehicle.
On Wednesday, police released two photos of a man they say they want to speak to as part of their investigation
A man appears in two images released by Waterloo Regional Police as part of a property damage investigation in Kitchener. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
The man’s appearance, including his clothing, is similar to the person recently seen vandalizing an accessible van in Kitchener, footage of which was shared with CTV News Kitchener.
The front and rear windshields of the van were smashed, and a door was damaged. The owner said the vehicle was used to get her disabled and terminally ill son to his medical appointments, and now, the vehicle is considered a write-off.
She has been struggling to find a suitable rental option that will allow her to make the necessary journeys safely.
A still taken from security footage shows a man in a black and orange jacket damaging an accessible van. (Submitted)
When CTV News reached out to police after speaking with the mother on Monday, they said: “Police received a report of property damage in the area of Sydney Street South in Kitchener. Sometime between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m., on Nov. 20, 2024, an unknown suspect caused damage to a parked vehicle in a parking lot. The suspect then gained entry to the vehicle and stole personal property. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video footage of this incident is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.”
