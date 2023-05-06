Police seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Cambridge crash

Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a crash in Cambridge saw an 18-year-old airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the collision between an SUV and a motorcycle on Hespeler Road near Sheldon Drive around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man from Cambridge, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with unspecified injuries. The driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old woman, was not hurt.

Hespeler Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

In a media release issued Saturday, police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of it to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.