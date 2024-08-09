Police seek to identify suspect in Cambridge break-ins

Waterloo Regional Police have released security video and images of a person they want to identify in connection to a series of Cambridge break-ins.

On July 29, between 5:50 a.m. and 6:10 a.m., a male broke glass doors and windows to get into four businesses at Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive.

Police said he stole cash and merchandise.

In the images released by police, the male can be seen wearing dark pants and a light-coloured hoodie.

Anyone who can identify the individual pictured is asked contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-200-222-8477.