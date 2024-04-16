KITCHENER
    Police searching for three suspects after convenience store robbery in Kitchener

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three males after a convenience store in Kitchener was robbed Monday morning.

    Investigators were called to the store in the Westmount Road West and Westwood Drive area around 10:30 a.m.

    They were told three males armed with an edged weapon entered the store, stole merchandise, and then took off on foot.

    No one was hurt during the incident.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

    Police were called to the same area less than a week ago after three males with knives robbed a convenience store.

