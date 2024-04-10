KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for suspects after convenience store robbery in Kitchener

    A photo of a convenience store at the corner of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road West in Kitchener as police continue an investigation into a robbery on April 10, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News) A photo of a convenience store at the corner of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road West in Kitchener as police continue an investigation into a robbery on April 10, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV News)
    Waterloo regional police are looking for two males after a convenience store in Kitchener was robbed early Wednesday morning.

    Police said two suspects entered the store in the Westwood Drive and Westmount Road West area around 12:20 a.m.

    Investigators were told the males brandished knives, demanded cash and merchandise, and then ran off on foot.

    The employee working at the time was not hurt.

    An employee working at the Hasty Market on Wednesday morning confirmed to CTV News that the store had been robbed earlier that day.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

