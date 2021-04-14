Advertisement
Police searching for teen last seen in Waterloo
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 4:05PM EDT
Willow Garlow, 14, was last seen on April 9 (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Regional police are searching for a teen who went missing in Waterloo last week.
Willow Garlow, 14, was last seen on April 9.
Garlow is described as 5'1" tall with a medium build and brown hair and was wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and red and black leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.