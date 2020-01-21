Police searching for suspects following home invasion
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 8:31PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER --
Regional Police are investigating a home invasion in Kitchener.
Officers were called to a residence on Carson Drive just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
They say two male suspected entered the home with weapons and demanded money from the residents inside.
Police say no one was hurt and nothing was taken during the incident.
Officers are asking anyone with information or home security cameras in the area to contact them.