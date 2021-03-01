Advertisement
Police searching for suspect who stole sunglasses from Kitchener store
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 12:27PM EST
A man is seen here wanted in connection to a theft at an optical business in Kitchener. (Source: Waterloo Regional Police)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a man they say broke into an optical business in Kitchener two weeks ago.
On Feb. 15 around 6 a.m. police say an unknown man broke into the business on King Street East and stole a variety of sunglasses.
The suspect is seen in photos wearing a reflective vest, blank pants, a black sweater and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying an orange bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
