KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're on the lookout for a large animal spotted near Kitchener's Montgomery Park on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a woman was walking two dogs when she saw a large animal that looked like a cougar or mountain lion at the park around 1:30 p.m. Officers went to the area but were unable to track the animal down.

Police say they've contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Grand River Conservation Authority.

The animal wasn't aggressive towards the woman or the dogs, according to police.

Officials are warning the public not to approach the animal if they see it.