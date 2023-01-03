Police search for suspect after man trying to sell phone allegedly robbed
Waterloo regional police are investigating a person-on-person robbery involving a man trying to sell a phone online.
Police responded to the area of Connaught and Munroe Streets in Kitchener at around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.
A 20-year-old man was attempting to sell a cell phone through an online buy-and-sell website.
Police said the victim was assaulted by an unknown man who fled the area with the victim’s cell phone.
No physical injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a Black man with a slim build, approximately 5’8” to 6’1” tall, around 20-years-old and was last seen wearing a black jacket and pants with a black bandana.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
