Kitchener

    • Police search for suspect after alleged armed convenience store robbery in Cambridge

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

    Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspecting after an alleged armed robbery at a Cambridge convenience store on Wednesday.

    Police responded to a report of a robbery at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway.

    “Through investigation, police learned that a male entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from an employee,” a media release from police said.

    Police said the employee was not physically injured.

    The suspect was described as a male wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

