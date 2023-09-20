Police search for suspect after alleged armed convenience store robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspecting after an alleged armed robbery at a Cambridge convenience store on Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Jamieson Parkway.

“Through investigation, police learned that a male entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from an employee,” a media release from police said.

Police said the employee was not physically injured.

The suspect was described as a male wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.