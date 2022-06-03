Police say string of robberies in Waterloo region may be tied to the same group

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has been investigating a series of violent robberies since October 2021, and they now believe more than 15 of them are connected to the same group.

On Friday they released photos of several individuals, as well as vehicles, they believe were involved in these crimes.

Police said in a media release that all of the robberies took place at various locations in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Drumbo.

They included pharmacies, banks and cellphone stores.

One of those incidents was an attempted bank robbery in Drumbo on May 30. At the time police said three people tried to get inside the Oxford Street location but were unsuccessful. The trio then fled in a black Audi Q5 SUV.

On Friday police released security video from some of the incidents on Twitter.

Police said in several instances the robbers were carrying weapons, like guns and knives, and threatened employees.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Police also believe the robberies are connected to a number of vehicle thefts in Waterloo region.

They said that nine thefts have been reported since October 2021 and they all happened during a break-in.

Police said the suspects may be using the stolen vehicles to commit the robberies.

They include a white four-door 2015 Nissan Murano, a red four-door 2018 Hyundai Kona, a white four-door 2021 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback, a black two-door 2015 Mercedes C350, and a black four-door 2012 Audi Q5. (Photos below.)

Anyone who can identify the individuals in the photos are asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.