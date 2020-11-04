Advertisement
Police respond to reports of a robbery in Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 3:18PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 6:47PM EST
KITCHENER -- Regional police are investigating reports of a robbery in Kitchener.
It happened in the area of Frederick Street and Victoria Street North on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a social media post from police, the suspect was reportedly seen with a knife.
The suspect is described as a white man between age 30 and 35. He had a thin build and blonde hair, and was reportedly wearing a plaid jacket and dark pants.
If you see him, call police and do not approach him.
Officials said to expect an increased police presence in the area while they investigated.
