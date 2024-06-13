Police respond to fake call about shooting at Kitchener Market

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to the Kitchener Market Thursday afternoon after receiving a weapon-related call.

According to police, the caller said they intended to bring a gun to the market and start shooting.

Police determined the call came from out of the country and it was a swatting call, which means a call to police made under false pretences.

There were no injuries reported.

Cameron Heights Collegiate Institue, located nearby, was placed in a hold and secure for about 30 minutes as a precaution. It was lifted once the call was determined to be false, said police in a news release.

WRPS continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.