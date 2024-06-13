KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police respond to fake call about shooting at Kitchener Market

    The City of Kitchener says the Kitchener Market, which has been in operation for more than 150 years, is one of the oldest markets in Canada. (Courtesy/Kitchener Market) The City of Kitchener says the Kitchener Market, which has been in operation for more than 150 years, is one of the oldest markets in Canada. (Courtesy/Kitchener Market)
    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) responded to the Kitchener Market Thursday afternoon after receiving a weapon-related call.

    According to police, the caller said they intended to bring a gun to the market and start shooting.

    Police determined the call came from out of the country and it was a swatting call, which means a call to police made under false pretences.

    There were no injuries reported.

    Cameron Heights Collegiate Institue, located nearby, was placed in a hold and secure for about 30 minutes as a precaution. It was lifted once the call was determined to be false, said police in a news release.

    WRPS continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

